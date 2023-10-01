Report: Kenny Pickett not dealing with season-ending injury

Monday update: Pickett is getting an MRI Monday, but the team doesn’t believe his injury to be longterm, per Ian Rapoport. We’ll need to learn more after the MRI as to the extent, but it’s looking like a MCL sprain or the like.

From @GMFB: #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett will miss some time, but his knee injury is not believed to be season-ending; #Bengals WR Tee Higgins has a rib fracture; #Giants RB Saquon Barkley is doubtful tonight. pic.twitter.com/JvQCjjbB3G — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023

Update: Pickett will get an MRI on his knee on Monday, per Gerry Dulac. Head coach Mike Tomlin gave no indication as to the severity of the injury.

Update: Pickett has quickly been ruled out. That isn’t a good sign for the severity, but we shall see. Mitch Trubisky will finish out the game, as the Steelers are down 23-6 in the fourth quarter.

Pickett (knee) is OUT for the rest of the game.



He's out of the medical tent, walking slowly but with his helmet still on. He's heading to the tunnel. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 1, 2023

Pickett will end the game completing 15-of-23 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. It wasn’t a good day for Pickett on the field.

Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett went down after a sack toward the end of the third-quarter. He appeared to be in a lot of pain and was helped to the sideline by trainers. He was holding his knee, but it’s impossible to know what the injury is as this point.