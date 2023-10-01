Celtics co-favorites to win 2023-24 title with Bucks after acquiring Jrue Holiday

The Boston Celtics made a big move to shake up the NBA landscape Sunday, acquiring point guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in a blockbuster deal. Holiday was in Portland after the Milwaukee Bucks shipped him out in the Damian Lillard trade, but the veteran point guard finds himself back in the Eastern Conference and now has a chance to play his former team.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucks were title favorites in 2023-24 after landing Lillard. The Celtics, who already made a big move earlier in the summer by adding Kristaps Porzingis, have now moved to +400 to make them co-favorites with Milwaukee. These two contenders have had some memorable battles in recent years, and fans will be hoping for another high-stakes playoff series in 2024.

Boston did send out Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon in this deal, and Marcus Smart is also no longer with the team. There will be an adjustment period for both the Celtics and the Bucks with new players, but both are expected to eventually figure it out and be title threats.

Milwaukee is still a slight favorite to win the East at +170, while Boston is listed at +175.