Report: Trail Blazers send Jrue Holiday to Celtics for Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, picks

The Portland Trail Blazers are sending point guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics are giving the Trail Blazers Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and draft picks in return.

The Celtics are trading Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 GSW 1st, 2029 unprotected BOS first to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/gx53jyH1RG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

This is a big move for the Celtics, who have already been busy in the offseason with the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Boston has surrounding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with more talent, setting the stage for a championship-or-bust type of season. Holiday will be back in the East and should be getting the chance to go against his former team, with a potential high-stakes playoff series also in the cards.

For Portland, this is an excellent deal which nets them a young center and draft assets. Brogdon is a solid bench player who can be dealt at the deadline to a contender, so there’s still more opportunities to stockpile the cupboard. We’ll see if the Blazers make any additional moves or stand pat with the roster heading into training camp.