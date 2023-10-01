Should you start Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in fantasy football in Week 4 vs. Ravens?

The Cleveland Browns are expected to be without starting QB Deshaun Watson for their Week 4 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Watson wasn’t expected to miss the game but his shoulder became more of an issue later in the week. As a result, the Browns will turn to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in a big spot. We go over what to do in fantasy football if you have Watson and if DTR is the way to go.

Deshaun Watson injury: Fantasy football advice

If you had Watson as your starting QB in fantasy this week, you’re either scrambling for a replacement or already have one on your roster. If you need to pick up a QB, going with DTR isn’t a bad option. It was preseason, but Thompson-Robinson showed some flashes of promise and has some rushing upside. It also helps that the Ravens weren’t preparing for DTR, rather the veteran Watson.

If Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford or CJ Stroud are still available off the waiver wire in your league, those three make for good replacements outside of DTR. Stafford has a good matchup. Wilson faces the Bears. Stroud has been airing it out for a surprising Texans offense. So whichever QB you like more really can replace Watson in the short-term.