Dorian Thompson-Robinson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a tough AFC North matchup. Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson rested his throwing shoulder throughout the week and was considered a game-time decision. Warmups didn’t go his way, and Watson has been ruled out for the game. Backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take over under center and make his NFL debut.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Thompson-Robinson played in four preseason games and started one. He finished with 440 passing yards with two touchdowns. Thompson-Robinson showed off his dual-threat ability, picking up 69 yards on the ground.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Nope. Even if you were banking on having Watson as your starter this week, you shouldn’t automatically pivot to Thompson-Robinson. He draws a tough matchup against the Ravens, and his rushing upside likely won’t be enough to make him worthy of a start. You would have to be in a 14-team league and forced to start two quarterbacks to make him worth it.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson

I would rather have Kenny Pickett against the Houston Texans, Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals and Aidan O’Connell making his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers.