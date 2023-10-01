Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Patriots haven’t been able to get into a groove offensively and are 1-2 heading into this game. New England has split work in the backfield between Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. The latter is expected to serve as the starting RB against Dallas in a revenge game for the former Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott has 28 carries for 122 yards as the backup. He has added 21 additional yards on six receptions.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Nope.

I am all for the revenge game hype, but I think listing Elliott as the starter is just a slight mind game from the Patriots. Backfield work has been fairly split, and Elliott hasn’t done anything to suggest he has earned a significant workload in the backfield. You’d be hoping for a score because it isn’t likely that he sustains a high yardage total. The Cowboys defense is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Nope.

You must be in at least 14-team leagues to consider playing Elliott. The matchup is too bad, and you don’t get the added benefits of the checkdowns in standard leagues. Unless you happen to roster every running back that has sustained major injuries and aren’t playing, Elliott shouldn’t be started this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ezekiel Elliott

I would rather play Samaje Perine, Kenneth Gainwell and Gus Edwards over Elliott. For non-running backs, I would rather start Skyy Moore, Darius Slayton and K.J. Osborn than play Elliott.