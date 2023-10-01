MLB playoff bracket: Breaking down seeds, matchups for 2023 postseason

It seems like just yesterday that pitchers and catchers were reporting for Spring Training. But the MLB playoffs are now right around the corner: We’ve reached the final day of the 2023 regular season, while the Wild Card Round begins in a couple of days on Tuesday, Oct. 3. We’ve seen a ton of movement and a ton of postseason tickets punched already this weekend; here’s where the MLB playoff bracket stands entering Sunday, October 1.

MLB playoff bracket: Matchups entering Sunday, October 1

American League

No. 3 Minnesota Twins (87-74; AL Central champs) vs. No. 6 Houston Astros (89-72; third Wild Card)

No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays (98-63; clinched first WC) vs. No. 5 Toronto Blue Jays (89-72; second WC)*

*Note: The Blue Jays hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Astros by virtue of winning the season series with Houston

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would face the No. 2 Texas Rangers (90-71; AL West leader) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles (101-60; AL East champs) in the next round.

National League

No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers (91-70; NL Central champs) vs. No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77; third WC)*

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies (89-72; clinched first WC) vs. No. 5 Miami Marlins (84-76; second WC)

*Note: MLB will not make the Marlins return to New York on Monday to finish their rain-postponed game against the Mets, meaning Miami will play only 155 games

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would go on to face the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62; NL West champs) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the No. 1 Atlanta Braves (104-57; NL East champs) in the next round.