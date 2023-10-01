Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas cleared concussion protocol ahead of Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He sat out in Week 3 after sustaining a hit to the head in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Thomas hasn’t seen much playing time so far this season after his Week 2 injury kept him out. He had four receptions for 43 yards in Week 1 and two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 before heading to the sidelines with a head injury.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. This Eagles defense is going to make it very hard on Sam Howell and the Commanders. After struggling to defend the run in the first two weeks, Philadelphia got into their groove in Week 3. With Thomas returning from an injury, I don’t see him being a high fantasy earner this week. He has also caught just six of 11 targets so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Thomas isn’t getting a significant enough target share or yardage to start in a standard league this week, especially against the Eagles.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Logan Thomas

Check out Seattle’s Noah Fant as he goes up against the Giants this week to start at tight end. Fant has added up 97 yards in just two games this season, and New York’s defense has struggled.