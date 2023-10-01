Wan’Dale Robinson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants hope the extra time off they got after playing on Thursday in Week 3 pays off in Week 4 when they meet the Seattle Seahawks Monday. The Giants will look to get to .500 on the season, although they will likely be without star RB Saquon Barkley. Could someone else step up in his absence, like wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson made his first appearance in 2023 last Thursday, snagging four passes on five targets for 21 yards. It’s a modest showing at best, but Robinson is not exactly the primary option in this New York offense. The five targets show he does have some sort of role.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

This is a bit more of a toss-up than most people realize. The Seahawks have one of the worst passing defenses in the league, and the Giants are going to need receivers to make plays with Barkley out. Robinson has slightly more upside in PPR formats as a checkdown player. I’d still sit him in leagues with 12 teams or less, but he’s a possible flex candidate in leagues with 14 or more teams.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

In a standard 14-team league, Robinson probably should be left on the bench. At 16+ teams, he’d be worth a flex look. There’s just not a clear role, and he’s behind some decent receivers on the depth chart.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Robinson

If you’re in this position, it’s all about which player is most likely to score a touchdown. I’d take my chances with Rashee Rice, Nick Westbrook-Ikine or Braxton Berrios ahead of Robinson.