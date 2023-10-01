Darren Waller start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants (1-2) look to bounce back after a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Daniel Jones and company will play host to the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) for a primetime Monday Night Football matchup. This offseason, Darren Waller was brought in to be the Giants lead pass-catcher. He’s been off to a slow start, so let’s take a look at his fantasy potential heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Darren Waller

Waller was limited to 3 receptions and 20 yards in Week 3. The Giants offense was stifled but Waller did get a team-high 7 targets. His numbers for the season have been underwhelming with just 12 catches on 20 targets for only 132 yards.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. The Seahawks are 31st in pass defense allowing 328 passing yards per contest. Seattle also allows the highest yards per reception to opposing TEs. With Saquon Barkley unlikely to suit up again, expect Waller to be the focal point of the Giants air attack. He is due for a strong bounce performance and is a must-start TE.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. The numbers are in favor for Waller as the Seahawks have given up 100+ receiving yards to 4 receivers this season. He often plays a hybrid receiver role for the Giants and if Jones gets enough time in the pocket, Waller will get big play opportunities. He’s a starter for this week. Expect him to get his first touchdown as a Giant on Monday Night Football.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Darren Waller

DK Network NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Waller ranked 4th in his weekly fantasy football rankings. The three names ahead of Waller are T.J. Hockenson, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle.