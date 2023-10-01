Noah Fant start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants will conclude the Week 4 slate in the 2023 NFL season with a matchup on Monday Night Football. Both teams are hoping to grab a key win early in the season. Seahawks tight end Noah Fant did not play in the opener, but has suited up in the team’s last two games. Is he worth starting in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Fant has tallied 97 yards on eight receptions through two games, which is not bad when you consider he’s the third or fourth option in the passing game. The Seahawks lean more on the run, so Fant will have limited chances to score points.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Tight end is a tough position to have confidence unless you’re playing one of the top guys, so Fant definitely holds some appeal in Week 4. He’s caught four passes in each game, so the PPR value is coming into play. If you’re in a 14-team league, Fant is not a bad option at tight end. Anything less than 14 teams and you can leave him on the bench.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

It’s harder to start Fant in standard leagues, since he relies on the short receptions to make up for the overall lack of value in the passing game. As stated above, in a league with 14 or more teams, Fant is fine to start. Anything less than that and he can be benched.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Fant

Donald Parham Jr. has been scoring touchdowns regularly, so I’d take my chances with him over Fant. Hunter Henry and Dalton Kincaid are also superior options for Week 4 in fantasy football.