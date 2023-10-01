Jaxon Smith-Njigba start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 concludes with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants battling on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks are trying to go to 3-1 while the Giants look to get to .500 early in the season. One player who has not had a big impact for Seattle in the early going is rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is he worth starting in fantasy football in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba was expected to take some work away from Tyler Lockett as the Seahawks continued to surround Geno Smith with weapons, but Seattle has leaned on the ground game. Lockett has not missed a beat, which means the rookie has been ineffective. Smith-Njigba has just nine catches in three games combined.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

The Giants are a bit susceptible against the pass, but Smith-Njigba is clearly behind DK Metcalf and Lockett in the receiver rotation. The Seahawks are also going to run the ball, which means less opportunities in the passing game. Even with the potential PPR boost, Smith-Njigba should be left on the bench.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

In bigger leagues (16+ teams), Smith-Njigba might be worth taking a flier on. Outside of those leagues, he should be left on the bench.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Smith-Njigba

Tyler Boyd and Quentin Johnston are two players I’d start ahead of Smith-Njigba. Boyd and Johnson are in better offenses and are more likely to see targets given their matchups.