Zach Charbonnet start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will meet the New York Giants in Week 4 on Monday Night Football with both teams looking to grab another important win. The Seahawks will continue to lean on their running game, but will secondary running back Zach Charbonnet get more action in this contest? Here’s a look at what to do with Charbonnet in fantasy football for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet was a trendy pickup in fantasy football drafts, especially since the Seahawks used a high draft pick to snag him. However, Kenneth Walker has dominated the touches through three weeks and Charbonnet has only tallied 16 carries. It’s hard to see him having a big role unless this game becomes a blowout and he is sent in during garbage time.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Charbonnet is not a big factor in this Seattle offense. He’s only managed three receptions across three games, so the PPR aspect doesn’t move the needle at all. Sit Charbonnet. Even if you’re in a 16+ team league, you likely have better options.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

As mentioned above, there’s not much to like about Charbonnet. He should be left on the bench in Week 4.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zach Charbonnet

Kareem Hunt and Dalvin Cook are two players I would definitely start ahead of Charbonnet, although I wouldn’t expect big fantasy days from any of these guys.