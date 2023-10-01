Geno Smith start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will look for their third win of the season on Monday Night Football in Week 4 when they face the New York Giants. One player who has not put up the numbers he did last year is quarterback Geno Smith, but the Giants defense does offer an opportunity for him to shine. Is Smith worth starting in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

After laying a complete dud in Week 1, Smith has put up some robust passing numbers in Weeks 2 and 3. However, the Seahawks continue to do most of their damage running the football. Smith has averaged 15.9 fantasy points per week, which is lower than what you should expect from quarterbacks in standard leagues.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Giants represent a favorable matchup, with New York allowing 223.7 yards per game through the air. However, Smith has not been able to translate his 2022 campaign into a solid start in 2023. He’s regressed back to what many expected him to be, which is a solid quarterback who can occasionally flare up. While the matchup is good, it’s hard to start Smith with confidence. He should be benched in fantasy leagues in Week 4.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Geno Smith

Russell Wilson, Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford are all in the same tier as Smith when it comes to fantasy production. Wilson and Purdy have excellent matchups, while Stafford is just more established as a quarterback than Smith. If you’re streaming a quarterback, all three would be superior options to Smith.