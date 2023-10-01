Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The road to .500 doesn’t get much easier for the New York Jets (1-2) as they host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday Night Football. Last week they suffered a 15-10 loss to their AFC East rival New England Patriots. Zach Wilson continued his underwhelming play, but top target Garrett Wilson has been a bright spot this season. Let’s dive into his fantasy outlook for Week 4 against the Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson recorded 5 catches on 9 targets for 48 yards in Week 3. After scoring a touchdown in his first two games of the season, Wilson failed to cross the pylon last week. The good news is his target shares have been consistent, the bad news is Zach Wilson has made the Jets offense stagnant.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. Wilson was expected to be a legit WR-1 for fantasy, however, the injury to Aaron Rodgers has impacted his numbers. He now faces a tough Chiefs defense currently ranked 6th only allowing 178 passing yards per contest. Wilson is a dynamic receiver that makes him must-start material weekly, however, this game will be difficult for him. Expect him to get some chances after the catch but depending on Zach Wilson to be accurate is not a safe bet.

Wilson is a solid WR2/FLEX option.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. The Chiefs limited Justin Fields and the Bears to just 99 passing yards in Week 3. D.J. Moore led the team with 41 yards and a touchdown, but it came in garbage time. The hope for Wilson is to get a late score to salvage what could be a tough blowout for the Jets. Wilson will be targeted enough so he carries WR2/FLEX value.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Garrett Wilson

Jakobi Meyers has had a breakthrough for the Raiders, they face a Chargers defense ranked last in defending the pass. The Chargers allow 337 passing yards per game. Keep an eye on Jimmy Garropolo’s status, however, given how friendly Los Angeles has been in the past, Meyers is a good option.

Mike Evans continues his strong play and heads into a divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Despite the Saints having a top-10 pass defense, Evans has been targeted 28 times in three games. Expect him to get a solid workload this weekend.