Breece Hall start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 3 was tough for the New York Jets (1-2) as they lost 15-10 to the New England Patriots in a highly contested game. Zach Wilson and their offense have not played up to par. It’s been a disappointing start to the season and now they host defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) in Week 4. Breece Hall leads the backfield, but he has struggled of late. Let’s take a look at what fantasy value he brings heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

Hall recorded 12 carries for 18 yards in Week 3 against the Patriots. The Jets failed to build an offensive rhythm and for a second straight week were limited on the ground. After an explosive 10 carries for 127 yards in the season-opener, Hall has been limited since.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. It’s been frustrating, to say the least, but this is not based on the type of talent Hall is. Opposing defenses are stacking the box against Wilson and he has thrown 4 interceptions over his last three starts. The result has also been lackluster rushing yards for Jets RBs and a reshuffled offensive line.

Kansas City has an improved defense as their rush defense is ranked 11th in the league, allowing 102.7 yards per game. They have not allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 1. Hall is an emergency start but don’t rely on him to produce, this offense is lost.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. After putting up 14.9 fantasy points in Week 1, Hall had 0.9 against Dallas and 2.7 last week in the matchup with New England. The Jets season is in jeopardy and backup veteran Trevor Siemian was brought in due to Wilson’s poor play. The only hope would be a QB change mid-game, but even so Hall’s fantasy stock will be in shambles with either under center. His only hope is that he can break away like did in Week 1 for a massive run of 80-plus yards.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Breece Hall

De’Von Achane was a star in Week 3 for the Dolphins and now he faces a Bills defense that allows a league-worst 5.9 yards per carry. While he may not match his 233 all-purpose yards, 4 touchdown performance a week ago, expect the Dolphins to use him a lot in the run game.

Dameon Pierce ran in for his first touchdown of the season last week after a slow start. The Texans face the Pittsburgh Steelers who allow a generous 5.2 yards per carry to opposing backs. Pierce is due for a good rushing outing.