Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

NFL Week 4 action features the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) taking on the New York Jets (1-2) on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs blew out the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 3 behind a strong outing on both sides of the ball. At one point they led 34-0, as Patrick Mahomes and their offense had yet another dominant performance.

One piece of the puzzle that was expected to break out this season was Kadarius Toney. After some early inconsistent play, let’s take a look at Toney’s fantasy outlook for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Toney recorded one catch for -1 yards in Week 3. Nursing a toe injury, Toney only played a handful of snaps and appeared to not be fully healthy. A once-promising season has quickly turned into an early candidate for a major fantasy bust. On the season Toney has 7 receptions on 12 targets for 35 yards.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. He has been a limited participant in practice this week and has fallen behind on the depth chart. Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have received a significant amount of targets over him. Toney has been banged up often, entering Week 1 without many training camp reps due to a knee problem. Stay away for now and expect the Chiefs to play the long game by monitoring his health.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. It has been a disappointing start for Toney and the injury bug seems to be lingering for the second-year receiver. Last week he finished with -0.1 fantasy points and with an injured toe, Toney doesn’t carry any fantasy designation into this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kadarius Toney

Tank Dell had an impressive Week 3 for the Texans and his chemistry with C.J. Stroud is growing. Over the last two games, he has emerged over Robert Woods and Nico Collins as WR-1 for Houston. Dell has produced 12 receptions for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns over his last two, he’s a must-start.

A player who might be available is the Cowboys' Brandin Cooks. Dallas was embarrassed by the Cardinals last week and expects them to come out aggressive against New England. CeeDee Lamb gets a lot of attention and leans on Cooks to show off his speed to make plays in a WR-2 position.