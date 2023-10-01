Skyy Moore start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) and the New York Jets (1-2) meet in Week 4 for a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup. The Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 3, as their offense unleashed 27 unanswered points in the second quarter. Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around to multiple receivers and Skyy Moore finished with a solid outing. Let’s take a look at his fantasy outlook heading into Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore

Moore finished with 4 receptions on 6 targets for 42 yards in Week 3. After an underwhelming Week 1 performance, the second-year receiver has picked it up as of late. For the year Moore has 7 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.9 fantasy points a game.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. In a committee of receivers for Kansas City, many expected Moore to emerge from the pack but it still seems to be Travis Kelce and the rest. Although the Jets have a 16th-ranked pass defense that allows 222 passing yards a game, it’s unclear what the pecking order is for the Chiefs.

Kelce led the team in targets with 8, followed by Rashee Rice with 7 against the Bears. Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Justin Watson are also capable targets in a loaded Chiefs receiving corps. Playing Moore is a risk, especially if the game becomes a blowout. At most, he is a risky second-flex WR option.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. While Moore has the talent, it depends on what type of game script Andy Reid and the Chiefs are following that correlates to his fantasy production. Last week Jerick McKinnon was active in the passing game out of the backfield catching two passes for touchdowns.

The Jets struggle to contain the run, ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 129.3 yards a contest. If this one becomes a multiple-possession game, expect the trio of McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to get more touches on the ground. The passing game could take a backseat for the Chiefs.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Skyy Moore

Options within the radar of Moore include Tyler Boyd and Christian Kirk.

Boyd faces a 28th ranked pass defense of the Titans and as Joe Burrow’s health improves the Bengals offense is due for a breakout performance.

Kirk gets an early 9:30 am ET matchup against the Falcons and with Zay Jones being ruled out, expect him to get more targets. He’ll be third behind Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram but has proven to be productive in any role given.