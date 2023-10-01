Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs routed the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 3, with an all-around dominant performance. The defending Super Bowl champs now shift their attention to the New York Jets in Week 4 for a Sunday Night Football matchup. The Chiefs enjoyed steady production from their backfield in the win, with Isiah Pacheco leading the way. Let’s take a look at his fantasy outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. He reached the end-zone for the first time this year and spearheaded a Chiefs RB group that finished with 4 total touchdowns. On the year he currently sits with a 35-155-1 line, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. The Jets allow 129.3 rushing yards to opponents, ranked 23rd in the league. Last week they allowed Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliot to combine for 139 yards on the ground. Pacheco is coming off two solid games and should continue it in Week 4 against a Jets defense that is suspect in defending the run.

Pacheco carries RB1/RB2 status heading into this week.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. Pacheco is proven to be the No. 1 back in this offense and should have plenty of opportunities to score this week. Considering Zach Wilson’s lingering struggles the Chiefs will likely get the ball close to the red-zone and Pacheco can cash in.

The hamstring injury that bothered him early seems to be nonexistent, the second-year RB is primed for RB1/ must-start territory. It’ll also be a homecoming for the Rutgers University product.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Isiah Pacheco

The Dolphins tandem of Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane could each have good performances in Week 4. They face a Bills defense that allows a league-worst 5.9 yards per carry to opposing backs, these two are primed for productivity in what can be a shootout.

D’Andre Swift has been great behind a stout Eagles offensive line and he faces the Commanders this week. After a Week 2 performance of 28 carries for 175 yards, he followed that up with 16 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. The Commanders rank 22nd in defense against the run, allowing 128.7 rushing yards a game.