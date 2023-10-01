Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will look to shake off a tough loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. The Cowboys take on the New England Patriots at home in the late afternoon window. While the defense is stout and the run game is strong, the passing game for Dallas hasn’t been all that great for fantasy football. We’re looking at WR Michael Gallup and whether or not he’s worth playing this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

After posting two catches for 13 yards through the first two games, Gallup woke up with six catches on seven targets for 92 yards last week vs. Arizona. That was likely because Dallas was trailing 21-10 at halftime.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

This is tricky. Gallup played 56 snaps last week in a game the Cowboys were trailing. If Dallas builds up a lead against the Pats, we may just see a ton of Tony Pollard and the run game. I’m not sure Gallup gets around 6-8 targets again, but it’s possible. It all depends if the Cowboys need to run more 3-wide sets with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Gallup. My lean is sit Gallup unless you’re in a deep format where he’s your second FLEX.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Gallup would need to score and you’d think Pollard is the more likely player to get in the end zone. It’s not crazy to think Gallup can break one but he may not see as much volume as last week given the potential script in this game. Gallup is a very risky play in standard.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Gallup

There should be plenty of better WR options than Gallup. Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. is in the same range in our FLEX rankings for PPR this week. Mims has a very good matchup vs. the Bears.