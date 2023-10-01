Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

In 2017, Brandin Cooks set the AFC on fire when he recorded over 1,000 yards receiving for the Patriots. He’ll look to turn back to the clock to that performance on Sunday when his Cowboys take on his former club. Here’s a look at his fantasy value for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks

After recording 22 yards on two catches in Week 1, Cooks returned to the field last week, recording 17 yards on two catches against the Cardinals.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit

While Cooks had seven targets against the Cardinals, he wasn’t able to do much with them, as he only had 17 yards receiving. Until the Cowboys can prove that Cooks is a main part of their offense, then he should be slotted on your bench.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit

Cooks holds the same amount of value in both PPR and stanard leagues, which means he should be on your bench in both. I can’t see him turning things around against a tough Patriots squad.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cooks

FantasyPros has Cooks ranked as WR54 this week, where he’s between Kendrick Bourne and Rashid Shaheed — both of whom should get the start over Cooks. Some other receivers from this tier to consider are Tyler Boyd, Skyy Moore and Quentin Johnston.