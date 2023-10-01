Jake Ferguson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Jake Ferguson had his best yardage game of the year last week in the Cowboys game against the Cardinals. Here’s a look at this value heading into Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Ferguson made the most of his seven targets last week, as he went for 48 yards against the Cardinals. While he only recorded 11 yards receiving in both Weeks 1 and 2, he caught a touchdown pass in Week 2, which upped his fantasy value

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. I’m pretty high on Ferguson, so I think he’ll put together a strong outing against a stingy Patriots defense. While New England has only allowed 49 yards to tight ends all season, I think Ferguson will thrive in the safety blanket/red zone role that Dalton Schultz made a killing off of in the past couple of years. I expect this to be a low-scoring matchup, which could lead

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. While I’m less confident in his production when it comes to a standard league, I still think Ferguson is in line for a productive week. The Patriots' secondary will likely cut off the big plays deep, which could lead to quarterback Dak Prescott turning toward Ferguson in the dink-and-dunk game.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ferguson

Ferguson is TE14 in FantasyPros, where he’s between Zach Ertz and Hunter Henry. I’d start Henry and Dalton Kincaid (TE16) over Ferguson.