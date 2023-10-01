Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

In Week 3, Hunter Henry finished tied for the team lead in targets despite leaving the game in the second half with an injury. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry has been one of the main beneficiaries of Bill O’Brien taking over play-calling duties, as he’s tallied 18 targets and two touchdown catches through the first three games of the season. He’s been able to turn those targets into 13 catches for 125 yards.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. At this point, it’s clear that Henry is going to get his no matter where the Patriots offense is at. O’Brien has always run a tight end-heavy offense throughout his years in college and pro football, and this year appears to be no exception. While the Cowboys have one of the stingiest defenses in football, Henry is very quickly becoming matchup-proof just because of the role he holds in the Patriots offense.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. Henry is the team’s top end zone threat, so his production is more than just his volume. Like I said above, he’s quickly becoming matchup-proof.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Henry

FantasyPros has Henry as TE13 heading into this week, where he’s lodged between Tyler Higbee and Jake Ferguson. The only players from this tier that I’d start over Henry are Ferguson and Dalton Kincaid.