Mac Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

With a big season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones just might, finally, be a solid starter in fantasy football lineups. But since then he’s come back down to Earth. Jones is one of those players who can still at least be a streaming option in some situations, but I wouldn’t trust him this week in a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones threw three touchdowns in the opener against Philly. But he’s just had one touchdown in each of his last two outings, and he’s failed to throw for more than 231 yards in each of those games.

Last week was an especially tough day for Jones. The Jets held him to just 201 yards, and he completed only 15 or 29 passing attempts. The Dallas defense is even tougher on quarterbacks. So far, they’ve held opposing signal callers to a total of 469 yards in three games this season.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. You should leave Mac Jones out of your lineup this week. He’s just not got much of a ceiling anyway, and this is a brutal matchup to trust him.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Mac Jones

If you’re looking to stream a quarterback this week, I’d think about Baker Mayfield before Jones. Mayfield isn’t lighting up either, but he’s got a better matchup against the Saints at least. Speaking of that game, it looks like Derek Carr is going to be out, so Jameis Winston is another option to consider ahead of Jones.