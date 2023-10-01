Brock Purdy start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) will hope to extend their winning streak as they welcome the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) to Levi’s Stadium in Week 4 action. The 49ers come into this game on the back of a big 30-12 win over the Giants in Week 3 as Brock Purdy has been steady and consistent throughout his first three games of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Purdy hasn’t been phenomenal this season, but he hasn’t been bad by any means, either. He’s performed well, and most importantly, he’s been consistent. The 23-year-old has thrown for four touchdowns and ran for one more so far this season, totaling 736 passing yards through his first three games. Last week, he brought in 20.3 fantasy points as the 49ers continued to dominate teams from week to week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start. There’s no reason to bench Purdy now, especially when they’ll be going up a subpar Cardinals defense who have allowed an average of 365 passing yards and four passing touchdowns per game so far this season. Only a handful of pass defenses have performed worse than Arizona, so Purdy should have a field day, especially with Brandon Aiyuk likely to rejoin the starting lineup alongside Deebo Samuel.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brock Purdy

Purdy is ranked as QB14 on the Week 4 list over at FantasyPros, though if you’re looking for an alternative around the same level you might not have as many options as you’d think. Just above him sit Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence, who are all on the outside of the projected top 10 this week as well. Truthfully, the only one of those names I might start ahead of Purdy would be Wilson, who will be going up against an even worse pass defense in Chicago.