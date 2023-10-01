Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) will look to continue their hot start to the season as they play host to the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) in Week 4 action. The 49ers are coming off a big 30-12 win over the Giants in Week 3 that saw Brandon Aiyuk sidelined with a shoulder injury. Let’s take a closer look at Aiyuk’s fantasy outlook for the Week 4 matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2, Brandon Aiyuk sat out in Week 3 as the 49ers cruised to a win over the Giants. He’s been seen in practices this week and was seen without a no-contact jersey on Friday, so signs are pointing to a return for the 25-year-old wideout in Week 4. He started the season with a big performance, catching all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns as he brought in 32.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. If Aiyuk is fully healthy, fantasy managers should be scrambling to get him in their starting lineup especially after we saw what he can do in Week 1. We haven’t seen a fully healthy Brandon since then, as he played through the injury in Week 2 and was held to just 3-of-6 for 43 yards. He’s been out-targeted by Deebo Samuel in both of his games so far, but not by much as he’s seen a combined total of 14 looks through those two contests.

Aiyuk has a high upside especially in PPR leagues, and the 49ers should have a field day with the Cardinals at home, which is heavily reflected in the odds as they’re 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. Unless he finds the end zone, he’s very dependent on those points from each reception, so his value is significantly higher in PPR leagues. Still, he brought in 24.9 points in Week 1 as he amassed 129 yards, and he still finished as the overall WR2 in standard leagues. If he’s fully healthy, he’s worth a start.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk is in good company in the FantasyPros Week 4 rankings ahead of the weekend, sitting at WR25 in PPR scoring. One receiver I would think about starting ahead of him this week is Jakobi Meyers, who made his return last week after missing Week 2. He finished as the WR3 in Week 1 just behind Aiyuk, and brought in 15.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 3, making him a viable fantasy option for Week 4 as he returns from a concussion.