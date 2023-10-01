Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After exploding for 56 yards against the Giants in Week 2, Ertz came screeching back down to earth last week with two yards on six receptions against the Cowboys. Here’s a look at this fantasy value for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

As mentioned above, Ertz had a tough showing against the Cowboys, which fits into his recent decline, as he only recorded 406 yards last year, which is the lowest mark of his career in a season where he played 10 or more games.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. At this point in his career, any fantasy production Ertz has is in his volume, as he brings almost nothing to the table in terms of yards after catch. His snap count was only at 59% last week, so, with his volume dipping, he should be on your bench. And that’s no even accounting for his matchup, as the 49ers have allowed just 35 receiving yards to tight ends so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. At this point, Ertz holds almost no value in standard leagues due to his inability to make anything happen after the catch. He should be planted firmly on your bench.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ertz

FantasyPros has Ertz as TE14 for this week between Dalton Kincaid and Jake Ferguson. I’d start both of them over Ertz, along with other players from this tier like David Njoku or Cole Kmet.