Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After a disappointing first season in Arizona, Marquise Brown is off to a more consistent start in the 2023 season. Here’s a look at his fantasy value in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown got into the end zone for the first time last week on a two-yard reception in the fourth quarter, which capped off a 61-yard day on five receptions. He’s now gotten at least five targets in all three of the Cardinals games this year.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. Brown will likely be a borderline WR2/3 this year, but he gets a tough matchup against the 49ers this week. The 49ers spent the first three weeks of the season terrorizing opposing quarterbacks, with veteran Matthew Stafford being the only one who was able to find some success against them. While Josh Dobbs has gotten better as the season has gone on, he isn’t Matthew Stafford. I think Brown will get a decent amount of targets in Sunday’s game, but I can’t see any of them ending up as the big plays we’re accustomed of seeing from him.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. As I detailed above, I think a lot of Brown’s production this week will be due to volume, not on-field production. There are better options you can consider in his place.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brown

FantasyPros has Brown as WR38 this week where he’s slotted between Jordan Addison and Michael Thomas. I’d start Addison and Thomas over Brown, along with Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, who is also in this tier.