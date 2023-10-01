James Conner start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Through three weeks of the 2023 NFL season, James Conner has turned back the clock, as the 28-year-old is fourth in the league in rushing and has been RB9 in fantasy this year. Here’s a look at his value heading into Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner put on a show in Arizona’s upset win over the Cowboys last week, as he tallied 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go along with 18 yards receiving. The week prior, he cleared the 100-yard plateau against the Giants.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. There’s no doubting Conner’s been one of the best backs in the NFL season, but the 49ers defense is a different animal. Last week the Cardinals had to play a perfect game to beat the Cowboys and their vaunted defense, and now have to follow that up by going against San Francisco’s physical defense. The biggest reason why I still think Conner should get a start is because of his volume, as he’s averaging nearly 20 touches a game and his backup Keaontay Ingram was limited on Thursday with a neck injury. Even if the Cardinals struggle against the 49ers, Conner should still be productive due to his volume.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. I’d start him for the same reasons listed above. He’s due to get plenty of touches and has done a good job finding space and breaking tackles. He’s worth taking a shot on this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Conner

FantasyPros has Conner as RB22 this week, where he’s in between Rachaad White and Najee Harris. The only running back from this tier that I’d start over Conner would be Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane.