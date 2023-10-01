Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will square off against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Bears RBs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Should you start either of them in your Week 4 lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RBs Khalil Herbert & Roschon Johnson

Both Herbert and Johnson have been middling for fantasy football purposes this season. Herbert has 23 carries for 94 yards and six receptions for 64 yards an no touchdowns this season. Johnson has 17 carries for 90 yards and 10 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown across three games.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. If you are in a deeper league with 12-14 teams, then you could maybe take a chance on either of these players, but otherwise sit them in Week 4.

Yes, the matchup looks very good, as the Broncos have given up the most fantasy points to the running back position this season. However, Chicago’s rushing production will likely be divided by QB Justin Fields along with Herbert and Johnson. There’s a chance RB D’Onta Foreman will get in the mix as well.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. As mentioned above, you can give either of these guys a look in the FLEX spot if you are in a deeper league, but that’s about it.

I would rank Herbert slightly higher than Johnson when choosing between the two, but not by much.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Bears RBs Khalil Herbert & Roschon Johnson

I would start running backs like Jaylen Warren and Dameon Pierce ahead of these Chicago running backs.