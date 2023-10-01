Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in a bit of a pickle. QB Derek Carr has a shoulder injury and he’s questionable to play in Week 4 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If he’s ruled out, Jameis Winston will start under center. That doesn’t mean we won’t see some Taysom Hill. Let’s go over what to expect from Hill this week in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill

Hill had five touches in Week 3 vs. the Packers and only totaled 21 yards. With the Carr injury, Hill may be used more in Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

If you’re feeling crazy, start Hill. To be honest, I’m starting him in a 12-team PPR league. If you have a good roster and you feel comfortable potentially eating a low score, Hill isn’t a bad punt play at TE. If Carr sits, Hill should get some snaps at QB on designed runs. He’s also a threat in the red zone despite RB Alvin Kamara being back. We even saw Hill get some looks in the passing game. It’s unconventional but Hill may be an OK play this week.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Same deal, I don’t think I’d recommend starting Hill in a 10-team league or even 12 teams. But if you’re thin on options, Hill should be used in multiple ways and could be on the field more if Carr is out.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Taysom Hill

NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Hill ranked as the TE24 in PPR this week. Again, he’s not really a viable start unless you absolutely have to play him. Chig Okonkwo and Hayden Hurst feel like better options.