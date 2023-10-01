Alvin Kamara start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara served his three-game suspension and is set to return to the field in Week 4 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. We’re going to go over what to expect from Kamara in his first game of 2023.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Obviously, Kamara doesn’t have any stats up to this point. In 15 games last season, Kamara had 897 yards with two TDs and 57 catches for 490 yards and another two TDs.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. If you drafted Kamara, this is what you’ve been waiting for. It’s not a week to get cute and decide to bench him. That is unless you have at least three solid RB options and a few good FLEX plays. Kamara should have his usual role in the offense and could be more of a focal point with QB Derek Carr questionable. Kamara may not see around 20-25 touches, but double-digit carries with a handful of targets feels right. Kamara may not be RB2 status quite yet but he’s a good FLEX in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. I think you still start Kamara in standard formats. We may not see elite touch volume but Kamara should be fresh. All it takes are a few big runs and Kamara can get you to a decent spot in standard.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Alvin Kamara

NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Kamara as the RB20 in his FLEX PPR rankings for Week 4. That puts Kamara in play as an RB2 in all formats. Javonte Williams and D’Andre Swift are a few backs ahead of Kamara if you have the depth.