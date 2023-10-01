Joshua Kelley start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

With Austin Ekeler on the shelf, Joshua Kelley was a popular addition to fantasy football lineups. However, he’s been a big disappointment since a big outing in Week 1, leaving us to wonder whether or not we can trust the Los Angeles Chargers running back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Joshua Kelly

Kelley put up 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Dolphins. Since then he’s been a bust. In Week 2 against the Titans, he had 39 yards on 13 carries. Last week, against the Steelers, he failed to crack even 20 yards, rolling up just 12 yards on 11 carries.

The Raiders, who the Chargers play this week, haven’t been especially strong against running backs this year—giving up 395 rush yards and two touchdowns, along with 106 receiving yards to the position—it’s hard to trust Kelley given his recent performances.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. He’s got one catch in three games, so he’s not bringing any value to compensate for his lack of rushing production.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. You might give him a second (or third) chance this week given the matchup, but I wouldn’t roll with Kelley in my lineup as anything more than a flex play in deep leagues or those with more than 12 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Kelley

There are lots of options to start ahead of Kelley this week. If you’re looking for someone in that lowest tier of options, I’d take a flyer on Khalil Herbert before Kelley. He’s got a very favorable matchup against Denver.