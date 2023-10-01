Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

So far this season Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer has been overshadowed in the team’s highly efficient passing offense. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been shouldering most of the load there. But now, with Williams injured, Palmer has a chance to reprise his productive supporting role from last season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer’s a distant third in targets among all Chargers pass catchers so far this season. He’s got eight catches on 13 targets with 83 yards and a touchdown so far. His yardage total is fourth on the team, behind Allen, Williams and tight end Gerald Everett.

With Williams out of action, it stands to reason that Palmer will be elevated to a No. 2 role alongside Allen. However, rookie Quentin Johnston is also in the mix now, capable of handling some of the deep throws that previously went to Williams.

The Raiders are middle of the pack against wide receivers in fantasy. They’ve only given up 427 yards to receivers through three games this season, but have allowed five touchdowns to the position.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. I wouldn’t bet the farm or anything on Palmer just yet, at least not until we know what this Chargers offense is going to look like without Williams. Still, there’s enough on his resume to slide him into a WR3 or flex spot this week. He could be especially helpful in deeper leagues. The Raiders may be more likely to focus on Allen, leaving more targets for Palmer.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. It doesn’t feel like there’s a high ceiling on Palmer here. The Raiders have been pretty good about limiting yardage to receivers. However, if Allen finds himself with an extra defender on his case all day, Palmer could benefit.

He’s worth a shot if you need help at WR3 or are desperate for a flex, especially in leagues with more than 12 teams or especially deep rosters.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Palmer

Michael Thomas of the Saints is a better option in PPR leagues since he’s seeing a steady volume of underneath throws and enough red zone looks. Elijah Moore is a risky play too, but after getting nine catches on nine targets last week, as Cleveland’s passing game finally started looking better, he’s got some upside now, despite a tough one against the Ravens.