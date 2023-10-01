Donald Parham start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Anyone banking on Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett being a weekly lock in fantasy football lineup has probably been a little confused at what’s happening so far this season. Now, there’s another Chargers tight end on the fantasy radar—Donald Parham.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Donald Parham

Parham leads the Chargers with three receiving touchdowns. He hit paydirt twice last week against the Vikings, scoring on both catches he had in that game. His other touchdown came back in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

We’re used to touchdown vultures at the running back position, but the Chargers have that very situation at tight end. Parham has just six catches on seven targets this season for 33 yards, but those three scores are putting him in the fantasy conversation. The question is just how much can you count on that going forward?

One thing to note here is that the Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders this week, a team that’s let tight ends score twice already this season, last week and back in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. Parham’s value is strictly tied to his scoring ability. He’s not catching enough passes to have a reliable fantasy value in PPR leagues. If you’re willing to gamble on him scoring against the Raiders in Week 4, he could be worth a flyer in deeper leagues or those with more than 12 teams. In smaller leagues, the boom/bust factor is just too high for my taste.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Parham has a little more appeal in standard leagues, but, again, you’re betting that he’ll score. He’s worth a shot in deeper leagues if you’re hurting for tight end help.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Donald Parham

I would look at someone like Dawson Knox or Hayden Hurst if you’re not willing to bet on Parham finding the end zone this week. Both are at least a little more established as pass catchers with a consistent place in their respective offenses.