Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Even though it’s only been two games for him, so far, Jakobi Meyers has been a welcome addition to the Las Vegas Raiders. The same goes for fantasy football, where he’s gone from a decent wide receiver on the backend of a lineup to a high-ceiling WR2. Meyers has a great matchup this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Meyers saw a season-high 12 targets, catching seven of those passes for 85 yards, picking up right where he left off after missing the second week of the season. He’s seen double-digit targets in both games so far this season, topping 80 yards in both contests and finding the end zone twice back in Week 1.

Meyers and Davante Adams are dominating the target share in the Raiders passing game, accounting for a third of all throws last week.

And this might be his best matchup of the season. The Chargers have allowed 1,079 yards to wide receivers through three games this season, the most of any team in the NFL. They’ve also given up seven touchdowns to the position, tying them for third most allowed.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Meyers is a must-start player this week, and he’s especially valuable in PPR leagues. He’s already got 22 targets this season, in just two games, with 16 receptions. So even though he hasn’t put up a 100-yard game yet—emphasis on yet—this season, his usage in the passing game keeps the fantasy points coming.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. Again, Meyers belongs in your lineup this week in standard leagues too. He’s a WR2 with massive upside this week against the Chargers, and if you’re in a deep league, he can safely be slotted into the top spot.

With this matchup, we could be looking at Meyers’ biggest game of the season so far this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jakobi Meyers

If it comes down to a choice, the only players I’d start over Meyers in Week 4 are the most obvious names on the leaderboard, players like Stefon Diggs or his teammate, Adams. Those are players with similar target share but more yardage and touchdowns to go with it.