CJ Stroud start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans meet up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, as CJ Stroud looks to shake up another defense through the air. The rookie quarterback was sensational in last week’s victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he certainly appears destined for fantasy football stardom as the leader of the Texans’ newly-found passing attack. But how much respect has he earned in the eyes of managers as we enter Sunday’s slate?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB CJ Stroud

Stroud has earned his keep as Houston’s franchise quarterback. After just a few preseason outings, the Ohio State product appears to have handled the NFL growing pains about as well as you could ask for from a first-year gunslinger. He’s completed 78-121 passes for 906 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions through his first three games as a pro. He’s also added 10 rushes for 35 yards. With the Texans forming a pattern of shootout games this season, Stroud’s value should only continue to rise.

Start or sit in Week 4?

START. Having yet to fall shy of 262 total yards in any of his appearances to this point, Stroud’s floor as a QB2 is proving to be about the safest among many of the other fantasy options at his position. The Texans are not afraid to let the talented QB run the show for four quarters, and his receiving corps is deep enough to accommodate the pass-heavy style. Stroud should be an easy start in 12-14 team leagues if you have him. A start in 10-teamers might be pushing the envelope a bit, but he’s one of the top starting options in two-QB Superflex leagues. The Steelers defense is always a tough matchup for opposing quarterbacks, but Stroud’s volume and momentum that has trickled into Week 4 is enough to give us confidence. He is coming off a masterful throwing performance against another strong defense in the Jaguars, so the pressure’s going to be on Mike Tomlin’s defensive unit to bring their A-game.

Player(s) you would start ahead of CJ Stroud

Stroud enters Week 4 significantly undervalued as the projected QB21 in PPR formats. While it would be best to start your top-tier assets from Josh Allen down to QB8 Lamar Jackson, there’s wiggle room for Stroud to take the starting lineup role over Justin Fields, Daniel Jones and Brock Purdy.