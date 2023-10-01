Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are coming off their first win of the season as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. While the Texans have begun to build a promising passing attack, tight end Dalton Schultz has often been the odd man out through the first three weeks of the season.

How much faith should fantasy managers place in Schultz this week as they finalize their lineups for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz has gotten off to an incredibly quiet start through the first three games of the season. He’s totaled just 47 receiving yards without a touchdown while averaging 3.9 PPR fantasy points so far. His 3.4 yards per target is the second-lowest of his career.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit, and his low volume of receptions is the reason. Despite seeing 14 targets over the course of three games, he’s managed just seven receptions with a porous 50.0 catch rate percentage. Making matters worse is that C.J. Stroud may have found a new target in Tank Dell, who is on the fence of WR2/3 territory behind Nico Collins and Robert Woods. Schultz has no shortage of opportunities, but he just can’t seem to maximize them.

In smaller leagues of fewer teams, Schultz is a borderline TE1 that fantasy managers may afford to bench. In larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, he’s likely a lock to start given the lack of viable replacements.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit, and the matchup doesn't bode well for his chances. It’s only three weeks, but the Steelers have allowed just 1.6 fantasy points per game to his position and a mere 23.0 receiving yards per game in the same time span. The thinking here is that Pittsburgh’s front seven could generate consistent pressure on Stroud, resulting in this week being the game where he comes back down to reality.

In smaller leagues where options are more available, you can likely afford to bench Schultz. In larger leagues where it’s the opposite, the Texans’ tight end is more or less a lock to start, given the limited alternative options.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalton Schultz

Gerald Everett is a name to consider as the Chargers tight end heads into an intriguing matchup with the Raiders this weekend. Las Vegas is allowing 9.0 fantasy points per game to the position, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. Though Donald Parham Jr. has been a touchdown vulture, Everett is still TE1 on the depth chart and remains a focal point in the offense.