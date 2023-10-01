Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

With viable starting tight ends rare in fantasy football, Pittsburgh’s Pat Freiermuth will be a name to watch heading into Week 4. The Steelers have a decent matchup against the Houston Texans, and after putting together his best performance of the season last week, it could be a precursor for more consistency from here on out.

We break down whether fantasy managers should trust Freiermuth as a starter in his matchup with Houston this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Through three games this season, Freiermuth has totaled 46 receiving yards and two touchdowns with an average of 7.2 PPR fantasy points per contest. After a pedestrian two games to start the season, the Steelers tight end finally broke out for double-digit fantasy points in Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start, with the hope that his Week 3 performance was a wake-up call. Last week against the Raiders, Freiermuth caught three of his four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown, amounting to a solid 13.1 PPR fantasy performance. Freiermuth will always be ready on a given week, the key is Kenny Pickett playing efficiently and consistently. Start the Steelers’ tight end with the belief that Pickett’s play will only improve from here on out.

Freiermuth is a TE1 in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues, though he may be relied upon more heavily in leagues with more than 12 teams. Given the lack of options at his position, the Steelers' tight end may be a lock unless not healthy.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start, as he’ll have the benefit of playing a softer matchup this week. The Texans are allowing 7.4 fantasy points per game and 54.0 receiving yards per game to tight ends, which ranks top 10 in the league. He’ll need to see more targets consistently, but perhaps the Steelers’ Week 3 win is the needed jolt for Pickett to improve from here on out.

Freiermuth is a shoo-in TE1 in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues, though his ranking is more solidified in leagues with more than 12 players, due to a lack of viable replacements.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Pat Freiermuth

The Bills’ Dalton Kincaid is worth considering over Freiermuth given the rookie’s matchup with the Dolphins this week. A potential high-octane scoring game between these AFC East rivals would work in his favor, and better yet, Miami has given up solid fantasy production to tight ends. Their defense has allowed 8.7 fantasy points to the position, which ranks as the eighth-most in the NFL.