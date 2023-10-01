Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Houston Texans in Week 4, their backfield remains a conundrum for fantasy managers. Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren bring their respective strengths, and yet neither has put together an explosive fantasy performance reminiscent of an RB1. How comfortable should fantasy managers be in trusting either against Houston in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RBs Jaylen Warren & Najee Harris

The Steelers have logged 201 rushing yards this season on 62 carries, with Harris and Warren leading the way. Harris has 139 yards on the ground compared to Warren’s 55, but the latter holds the edge as a pass-catcher. Warren holds the target advantage over Harris, having turned those opportunities into 101 receiving yards with an average of 8.4 yards per reception.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start, though Warren carries slightly greater upside in PPR formats. Warren has 16 targets across three games and is averaging a decent 9.2 PPR fantasy points across the same time span. Harris is averaging just 5.7 PPR fantasy points per game himself, but his status as the Steelers’ RB1 makes him too valuable to ignore. Neither profile as an RB1, but they both carry strong RB2 value in this matchup.

Harris can be considered an RB2 in smaller leagues while Warren profiles as a strong flex consideration. In larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, Warren may fall into the RB2 category himself given the limited options.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start, and both should profile as decent matchups against Houston this week. The Texans are giving up 22.2 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, which is the fifth-most in the NFL. Unlike few running back rooms, it appears there is a clear split duty in Pittsburgh, which means both should get ample opportunities to log decent fantasy volume. Their ceiling is predicated on Kenny Pickett helping move the chains, but the matchup isn’t daunting enough to warrant benching either.

Harris can be valued as a solid RB2 in smaller leagues while possessing some RB1 value in larger leagues of more than 12 teams. Typically, Warren should be considered a flex option, though, in larger leagues where options are slim, he can slip into the RB2 category.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaylen Warren & Najee Harris

Jerome Ford and De’Von Achane are names to consider over Warren and Harris, and coincidentally enough, they both play in crowded backfields. However, both of their offenses are more efficient compared to the Steelers, and that especially rings true with the Dolphins. Ford is averaging a strong 14.9 PPR fantasy points this season, while Achane is coming off a ridiculous 51.3 fantasy outing in Week 3.