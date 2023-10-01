Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to get their receiving weapons like Dallas Goedert and AJ Brown more involved against the Washington Commanders in Week 4. The Philly rushing attack exploded in Week 3’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it could be the passing game that’s due for dominance this week against a capable Washington secondary. Goedert has yet to reach the end zone this season, but his first one could be gift-wrapped to him in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert is off to a “just okay” start in the 2023-24 campaign. He has yet to exceed 41 receiving yards, but has hauled in 11 passes on 14 targets over the last two weeks so the opportunity and volume have been there. Week 4 should be the turning point for Goedert, as the Washington defense will likely key on trying to stop the Eagles’ superb rushing attack.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

START. There’s a dearth of tight ends behind Travis Kelce and TJ Hockenson at the moment that you can almost fully count on in PPR leagues every week. Goedert, however, provides a relatively safe floor in almost any Eagles’ matchup. He’s third in the receiver pecking order next to Brown and DeVonta Smith, so his role in the offense will almost never go away. Goedert has been a high-volume TE, and the security blanket pass-catching weapon for Jalen Hurts, so there’s plenty of reason to believe that his stock will rise beginning this week against the Commanders. Trust Goedert as a TE2 with TD upside in 10-14 team PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

SIT. The fact that AJ Brown (WR1) has yet to score a touchdown for this Eagles team through three games is the main indicator that this offense hasn’t been itself to kick off 2023. Hurts hasn’t found the same rhythm with Brown yet that he had consistently last season, and the team has leaned mostly on the run and the defense to win thus far. Goedert’s odds of scoring a touchdown each week have continued to plummet, and that will be needed in standard leagues for him to have a serious impact. Goedert can be started in 12-to-14 team standard leagues, but beware of the Eagles overly relying on the running game once again.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dallas Goedert

Goedert ranks as the overall TE8 in PPR for Week 4. He can be started over Pat Freiermuth and Kyle Pitts. That said, Evan Engram, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller and George Kittle could prove to be better options.