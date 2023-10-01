D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

D’Andre Swift is fresh off of two weeks of fantasy football dominance in the Philadelphia Eagles backfield. He’s recorded a combined 38 touches for 319 yards and one touchdown in that span.

With a divisional matchup against the Washington Commanders on deck, can Swift continue his streak of 100+ yard performances?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB, D’Andre Swift

Despite Kenneth Gainwell being active in the Eagles’ Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Swift retained RB1 duties and produced as such. He outcarried Gainwell on the ground (16-14), and matched his target share (2).

Head coach Nick Sirianni is bound to divvy up the rushing work more in Week 4, and could potentially get Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott involved against the struggling Washington D-line.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

START. Swift has earned weekly starter status in PPR formats. He’s averaging 24 offensive touches over his previous two appearances, and 159.5 yards, solidifying him as one of the top PPR running backs once again in fantasy football as he’s been during each season of his young career. If you have him as an RB2 or FLEX option, then there won’t be much to ponder ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

START. While Swift has only managed one TD over three games, he’ll have every opportunity to add another in Week 4. It doesn’t appear that Penny or Gainwell are currently favored to carry the football in the red zone, and the Commanders allowed two rushing scores inside the 10 yard line to Josh Allen and Latavius Murray when they played the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Trust Swift to score either on the ground, or through the air this week.

Depending on the star power that you hold in 10-team league formats, Swift certainly deserves consideration as your RB2. He can be started with confidence in 12-14 teamers in the FLEX.

Player(s) you would start ahead of D’Andre Swift

Swift ranks as the projected RB12 in PPR fantasy for this week. He can be started over other options such as Joe Mixon, Rhamondre Stevenson and Alexander Mattison. That said, if you have any of Kenneth Walker III, Derrick Henry or Josh Jacobs on the other side of your decision, then be sure to slot them in over Swift.