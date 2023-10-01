Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson has struggled to make an impact in the passing game over the first three weeks of the season. He has just 10 receptions and 83 yards over three games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson has been outplayed by Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel this season, though he’s seeing a similar amount of targets as the other two starting wide receivers. In Week 3, he had two receptions for 21 yards.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. Dotson has just struggled to set himself apart from the pack. Being the receiver with the third-most yards on a mediocre team does not a fantasy starter make. He has potential to break out later in the season, but for now, Dotson is not going to earn enough points to be worth a start.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. As mentioned above, if you want to start a Commanders receiver, it probably shouldn’t be Dotson. He hasn’t found the end zone yet this season, and as the Commanders go up against this Eagles defense, I’d keep him on the bench.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahan Dotson

Though I’m often hesitant to start Bears receivers, DJ Moore going up against the Broncos this week could be an option to start ahead of Dotson. Houston’s Tank Dell is another high-value target at WR this week.