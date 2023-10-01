Sam Howell start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. We take a look at whether you should start or sit quarterback Sam Howell in fantasy football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Sam Howell

Howell had a solid performance in Week 2, putting up 21 fantasy points against the Broncos, but was nightmarish against the Bills last week. Howell threw four interceptions in the loss and finished the day with less than one fantasy point.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit. After last week’s performance from Howell, there’s no chance that he should start in any league this week. The Eagles have a tough defense that specializes in pass rushing and quarterback pressure, so I wouldn’t expect Howell to be a big fantasy points earner this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Sam Howell

Mac Jones and Baker Mayfield are both better options to start this week ahead of Howell, and both QBs have similar rostership percentages to Howell. Mayfield faces the Saints this week, and Jones takes on the Cowboys.