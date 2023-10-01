DJ Moore start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will face the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Solider Field in Chicago, Illinois is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Bears WR DJ Moore. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chicago WR D.J. Moore

The Bears’ passing attack has had a difficult time getting started this season, so Moore’s fantasy production has been up-and-down as a result.

Moore’s debut was quiet, hauling in only two receptions for 25 yards against the Green Bay Packers. However, he bounced back at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for six catches on seven targets for 107 receiving yards. Then, in Week 3, it was another quiet day for Moore, but he added a touchdown to his otherwise pedestrian line of three catches for 41 receiving yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. There are plenty of better, more consistent receivers to start over Moore in Week 4.

Even though he’s the WR1 in Chicago, it’s hard to rely on Moore with the Bears’ passing attack unable to get the ball in his hands. The Bears have resorted to the pass in three straight games, and Moore wasn’t able to do much despite that.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. You are hoping for a touchdown with Moore, and that could be asking a lot for a team that doesn’t want to throw the ball much.

Unless you are in a bigger league with three wide receiver spots, you should probably bench Moore to make room for other options.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Chicago WR D.J. Moore

I would start wide receivers like Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills, Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams, and Tank Dell of the Houston Texans over Moore in Week 4.