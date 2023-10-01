Justin Fields start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will host the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Solider Field in Chicago, IL is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

Within that matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Bears QB Justin Fields. Should you start or sit him this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fantasy managers that drafted Fields haven’t been rewarded so far this season, as the Bears QB has posted 16, 17, and 12 fantasy points respectively in the first three games. That pales in comparison to his 25 FPPG average across his final nine games of last year.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start. Fields still holds fantasy upside through his rushing ability, and this is a nice matchup.

Playing against the Broncos could bring out the best in Fields, as Denver has allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

If you are in larger fantasy leagues with 12-to-14 managers, go ahead and start Fields without hesitation. If you are in a smaller league with 8-to-10 managers, then the Bears QB is right on the fringe of start/sit territory.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Bears QB Justin Fields

Quarterbacks that I would start ahead of Fields include Anthony Richardson, Kirk Cousins, and Trevor Lawrence.