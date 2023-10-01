Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are set to face the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

Below, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Broncos RB Javonte Williams within this matchup. Should you start or sit him in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

The fantasy results for Williams have been pretty mediocre across the first three games of the 2023 season. First off, the third-year RB has failed to score a touchdown up to this point. He has been between 11-13 carries for 42-52 rushing yards with 2-4 receptions for 2-23 receiving yards in every game.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. Williams has a great matchup in Week 4 for a potential breakout performance.

You can confidently slot Williams into your RB2 or FLEX spot no matter if you are in a smaller league with 8-10 teams or leaguer leagues with 12-14 fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. Even though Williams hasn’t been great in standard leagues, he’s a safe start in Week 4.

The Bears have given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Williams could see an uptick in volume and overall efficiency in this matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Broncos RB Javonte Williams

For running backs, I would start Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts ahead of Williams. For the FLEX spot, wide receivers like Jakobi Meyers and Adam Thielen could potentially hold more upside in PPR leagues.