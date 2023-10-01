Marvin Mims start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Following a historic loss, the Denver Broncos will look to bounce back at the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Solider Field in Chicago, Illinois, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects of Broncos WR Marvin Mims. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Denver WR Marvin Mims

Despite not seeing many touches, Mims has come through with some solid fantasy scores lately. He only caught two passes for nine yards in the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the rookie broke out for 113 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

He followed that up with three catches for 73 yards and a kick return for a touchdown in Week 3 at the Miami Dolphins. Mims also has three carries for 13 yards this season.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. Mims doesn’t see enough volume to be a reliable fantasy starter.

Even though he has showcased big-play potential, it’s difficult to trust Mims when he only gets the ball a couple of times a game on offense.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Even though he has a touchdown in back-to-back games, it’s hard to count on Mims for solid fantasy production.

Perhaps Mims will carve out more of a role moving forward, especially if he continues to make big plays. Until that happens, you can leave him on your bench, watchlist, or the fantasy waiver wire.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Marvin Mims

If you are looking for a wide receiver or FLEX option in a deeper league, then I would rather start guys like Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Rams and D.J. Chark of the Carolina Panthers ahead of Mims.