Teams with a bye in the American League in the 2023 MLB playoffs

Who are the two best teams in the American League this year? The came down to the very final day of the 2023 regular season. The Orioles have been among the best teams in baseball all year, culminating in their first division title since 2014 and the top overall seed in the AL playoffs. The second seed, however, was far murkier, with the Astros snatching the AL West and a first-round bye from the in-state rival Rangers with a win on Sunday afternoon. Both Baltimore and Houston will now get to rest up ahead of their Divisional Round series. Before that, though, here’s a quick look at each team.

American League teams with a bye

Baltimore Orioles

From 100-plus losses to 100-plus wins in the span of three seasons, it’s been quite the turnaround at Camden Yards. Baltimore was a model of consistency all year, posting a winning record in every single month. They were mired in second place for a while thanks to the Rays’ historically hot start, but once Tampa stumbled around the All-Star break, the O’s took advantage — grabbing the AL East lead on July 19 and never looking back. They now have the No. 1 overall seed and are the only 100-win team in the AL this season, and they’ll face the winner of the Rays-Rangers Wild Card series in the Divisional Round.

With hotshot young talent like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and a wave of top prospects anchoring the lineup, Baltimore bashed their way back to the top of the AL East. But overlook this team’s rotation at your own risk: Kyle Bradish has been maybe the most underappreciated pitcher in the Majors this year, while rookie Grayson Rodriguez was lights out in the second half and John Means is now back from Tommy John surgery and looking like his 2021 self. The loss of star closer Felix Bautista hurts, but the O’s have as much talent as anybody — and the road to the World Series runs through Camden Yards.

Death, taxes and the Astros. It seemed like the Texas Rangers — or, heck, even the Seattle Mariners — were poised to finally unseat Houston atop the AL West, as the Astros lost series against the likes of the Royals and A’s in recent weeks and entered the final week of the 2023 season trailing Texas by 2.5 games.

And yet, here we are once again. Houston snatched its sixth division title in the last seven years on the season’s final day, routing the D-backs 8-0 while the Rangers stumbled to a 1-0 loss against a Mariners team that had been eliminated from playoff contention less than 24 hours prior. The Astros have hardly looked like the reigning world champs for much of the second half, as Justin Verlander got off to a slow start in his second go-round with Houston and Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and JP France all struggled in the rotation. But Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker are the cure for a great many ills, and Verlander and Javier managed to right the ship at just the right time.

Even when the ‘Stros were scuffling, it felt like a Halloween movie, where no one really believes Mike Myers is dead until you see the body go up in flames — this is just a veteran team that knows how to win, and until the final out is recorded, underestimate them at your own risk.