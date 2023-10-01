Going over updated seeding for American League in 2023 MLB playoffs

Will the newly-crowned AL West champion Astros defend their World Series title? Can the top-seeded Orioles reach their first World Series in 40 years? There’s plenty of intrigue in the wide-open American League playoff bracket. Here is a look at the six teams representing the AL in the 2023 MLB playoffs.

2023 MLB playoff seeding: American League

The O’s put themselves in the driver’s seat for the AL East title — their first since 2014 — with two big wins over the Rays a couple of weeks ago, then took care of business in their last homestand this week to lock up both the division and the top seed. It’s the exclamation point on a remarkable rebuild in Baltimore, from 110 losses to 101 wins in just two years.

Houston simply refuses to die. After an underwhelming second half, the Astros looked to be out of the AL West picture ... until Texas lost three of four in Seattle this weekend and an Astros sweep in Arizona allowed Houston to swoop in for their sixth division title in seven years. The Astros will now enjoy a first-round bye and a pass to the Divisional Round as they look to defend last year’s World Series title.

The Twins have seemingly been on autopilot for most of the month, taking two of three from the Guardians in Cleveland to officially put to bed a deeply uninspiring AL Central race. Minnesota has as much pitching as anybody in October. The question: Can they actually score some runs? Getting Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton back healthy would be a huge help.

Tampa Bay couldn’t quite catch the O’s in the AL East, but it’s still been impressive watching them weather so many injuries — particularly to their starting rotation. The Rays fell off a bit after their record-setting pace over the first month or two, and it’s anyone’s guess how they’ll patch together postseason innings, but Tyler Glasnow, Zach Eflin and Aaron Civale can still get the job done behind a dangerous lineup.

The Rangers set the Majors on fire with a record-breaking offense, then got ultra-aggressive at the trade deadline by acquiring Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Scherzer’s out for the year, though, as is Jacob deGrom, while Nathan Eovaldi still doesn’t look right since coming back from his forearm strain and Andrew Heaney and Martin Perez have pitched themselves out of the rotation. Maybe Texas can hit its way out of that dilemma, but recent returns weren’t particularly encouraging.

Toronto also ended the season on a bit of a down note, getting waxed twice in a row at home by the Rays and backing into a Wild Card spot. (Although who knows, given that it got them a date with the Twins and avoided Tampa, maybe it was intentional.) Still, this Jays lineup started living up to its on-paper potential in September, and Kevin Gausman is quite the ace to have up your sleeve in October.